Laredo Border Patrol provides aid to 13 lost individuals in the past week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During a span of three days, Laredo Border Patrol agents rendered aid to 13 lost individuals throughout Webb County.

From July 23 to the 26, four individuals with various heat related ailments were found in the brush near Oilton.

Eight more people were in areas south and west of Hebbronville, Texas.

Agents also acted on a report of a lost individual on a ranch northeast of Laredo.

Despite suffering from dehydration, most of the individuals were in good health.

One individual had to be transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

To report suspicious activity such as human and/or drug smuggling, you can download the “USBP Laredo Sector” app.

