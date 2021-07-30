Laredo Youth Council wraps up first meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some of Laredo’s youngest leaders wrapped up their first week with new titles

The Laredo Youth Council had their first meeting on Tuesday where they elected members to take positions -- like Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary, Parand Historian.

The council also got to experience what city government is like on a daily basis by visiting various departments this week.

As for their next steps, a sub-committee is drafting by-laws to present to city council in a few months.

