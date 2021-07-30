Laredoan takes part in summer blockbuster ‘The Suicide Squad’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new comic book movie brings together a group of super villains and obscure characters, one of which is from the Gateway City.

”I used to watch the animated series The Batman, that’s when they had Harley Quinn. So being able to film the Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn was kind of surreal.”

Ever since he was a young boy, Julio Cesar Ruiz had dreams about seeing himself on the big screen, a goal that didn’t come easily.

“It started off as a hobby, but after I auditioned for my first movie called Home Sweet Hell, I got the job but unfortunately it got cut. But that gave me the boost I needed to commit to it. That’s when I decided to move to New Orleans, build a resume, work on my craft, and work with other actors.”

Eventually, Julio got several minor roles on TV shows such as Preacher, SWAT and Vice Principals, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that he got the opportunity that was to die for.

“When I did the audition, I had a friend Demetri Ciealy help me out. I knew right away what I wanted to do with this character, It took about a month before they called but it happened and I’m glad it did because it was the best experience of my life.”

That call landed him a role on James Gunn’s new film The Suicide Squad where he got a chance to work with big star names such as Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena and many others.

“You get to talk to your fellow co-stars and talk about how they got into the industry and you find out who the hardest working person. I took it as an acting class, you get to work with the best crew and team.”

And for those who might have big dreams about becoming a movie star or any other line of profession, Julio has these words of wisdom:

“It’s possible. It’s just how bad do you want it. Again, you want to be a school teacher? Perfect, put in the work get your certifications and be the best teacher you can be. If it’s your calling, it’s your calling.”

Warner Brother’s “The Suicide Squad” comes out next Friday, August 6th and you can catch it in theaters or on HBO Max.

