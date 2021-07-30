Advertisement

Rapinoe converts to get US soccer past Netherlands on penalties

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal...
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal and defeating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan.(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Megan Rapinoe converted the deciding penalty in a shootout and the United States advanced to the semifinals of the women’s Olympic soccer tournament 4-2 following a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped Vivianne Meidema’s opening attempt in the shootout. She then saved a shot from Aniek Nouwen before Rapinoe put her penalty away.

After Rapinoe scored, she turned to her teammates, folded her arms and grinned in triumph.

Meidema scored a pair of goals in regulation time for the Netherlands, giving her 10 goals for the tournament — an Olympic record.

Miedema put the Netherlands ahead in the 18th minute but the Americans equalized when Sam Mewis headed in a goal off a feed from Lynn Williams in the 28th. Williams then gave the Americans the lead in the 31st.

Meidema, who was playing in her 100th game for the Netherlands, made it 2-2 in the 54th.

The United States will next face Canada at 4 a.m. ET Monday, which advanced to the semifinals 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with Brazil in Rifu.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

