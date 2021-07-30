Advertisement

Texas State Boxing Championships coming to Sames Auto Arena

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If some fights on T.V. have left you disappointed, don’t worry --real boxing is coming to the Gateway City.

The Texas State Boxing Championships will get underway on Friday, August 6th through Sunday, the 8th.

Over 200 athletes will be boxing for championship titles from all over Texas.

Tickets go on sale at noon today at the arena box office or on www.ticketmaster.com

A total of eight categories will be represented.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD releases statement on positive COVID-19 cases on campus
Christopher Meadows, 23 years old, has (2) Felony Arrest Warrants
Man wanted for allegedly mailing THC products
Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
Hilltop Ax
“Jaws of life” used for two-car accident

Latest News

BP Sex Offender Arrest
Laredo Border Patrol arrest gang member in group of undocumented individuals
BP Sex Offender Arrest
BP Sex Offender Arrest
Laredo Border Patrol provides aid to 13 lost individuals in the past week
Lost People BP
Lost People BP