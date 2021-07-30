Texas State Boxing Championships coming to Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If some fights on T.V. have left you disappointed, don’t worry --real boxing is coming to the Gateway City.

The Texas State Boxing Championships will get underway on Friday, August 6th through Sunday, the 8th.

Over 200 athletes will be boxing for championship titles from all over Texas.

Tickets go on sale at noon today at the arena box office or on www.ticketmaster.com

A total of eight categories will be represented.

