Advertisement

UISD superintendent named to South Texas Board

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez was recently elected to serve on the board of directors for the South Texas Association of Schools.

The district says that a seat at the table will allow Gonzalez to provide guidance and direction on education-related bills during the state legislative sessions.

The superintendent joins the board that is composed of other superintendents from around south Texas, including Zapata ISD, Roma ISD, and other school districts.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
Governor Abbott issues new executive order regarding migrants
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD releases statement on positive COVID-19 cases on campus
Christopher Meadows, 23 years old, has (2) Felony Arrest Warrants
Man wanted for allegedly mailing THC products
Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
Bear caught on camera in Mines Road
Hilltop Ax
“Jaws of life” used for two-car accident

Latest News

BP Sex Offender Arrest
Laredo Border Patrol arrest gang member in group of undocumented individuals
BP Sex Offender Arrest
BP Sex Offender Arrest
Laredo Border Patrol provides aid to 13 lost individuals in the past week
Lost People BP
Lost People BP
Texas State Boxing Championships coming to Sames Auto Arena