UISD superintendent named to South Texas Board

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez was recently elected to serve on the board of directors for the South Texas Association of Schools.

The district says that a seat at the table will allow Gonzalez to provide guidance and direction on education-related bills during the state legislative sessions.

The superintendent joins the board that is composed of other superintendents from around south Texas, including Zapata ISD, Roma ISD, and other school districts.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.