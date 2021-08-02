87 undocumented immigrants found at several homes throughout Laredo
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dozens of undocumented people were found at several homes throughout Laredo last week.
In one instance, several people were found in a home after a resident reported suspicious activity in his neighborhood.
The post did not state which neighborhoods the individuals were found in, but a total of 87 were found in six different homes.
Border Patrol asks the community to report any criminal activity in their neighborhood.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.