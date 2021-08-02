Advertisement

87 undocumented immigrants found at several homes throughout Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dozens of undocumented people were found at several homes throughout Laredo last week.

In one instance, several people were found in a home after a resident reported suspicious activity in his neighborhood.

The post did not state which neighborhoods the individuals were found in, but a total of 87 were found in six different homes.

Border Patrol asks the community to report any criminal activity in their neighborhood.

