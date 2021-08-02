Agents arrest gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested an undocumented immigrant who was affiliated with a notorious gang.

The arrest happened on Tuesday morning when agents at the Freer station apprehended a group of 15 undocumented immigrants who were walking in the brush 20 miles west of Freer.

One of the individuals was identified as 41-year-old Danilo Diaz-Neris, a Salvadoran National.

Record checks revealed Diaz-Neris had an extensive criminal history and was a member of the MS-13 Gang.

He will be prosecuted for his immigration violation and will be taken in to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.