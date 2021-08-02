Advertisement

Agents arrest multiple gang members

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 2, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents arrested three dangerous undocumented immigrants.

On Friday agents apprehended a group of 16 individuals who were spotted walking in the brush in south Laredo.

Record checks revealed that 40-year-old Luis Adalberto Vicente-Hernandez had prior convictions of homicide by vehicle in Philadelphia.

An hour later, agents spotted another group of six individuals who were walking in the brush in central Laredo.

One of the individuals was identified as 27-year-old Roberto Jesus Rodarte-Leon.

Agents say he had prior convictions of theft and possession of narcotics.

Moments later in Rio Bravo agents arrested another Mexican National who was traveling with a group of 21 undocumented immigrants.

Record checks revealed 31-year-old Angel Rodriguez-Martinez had ties to the Paisas Gang.

All of the individuals were taken into custody.

