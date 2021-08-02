Agents rescue woman in distress

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol and CBP Air and Marine Operations helped rescue a woman who was lost and in distress.

Over the weekend, agents were tracking a group of six individuals when an unconscious woman was discovered in the brush.

Agents immediately requested an EMT as they provided medical care to the woman who was showing signs of dehydration.

She was medically evaluated and the other individuals were taken into custody for processing.

