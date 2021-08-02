Border Patrol retires two horse units

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents retired two noble steeds after several years of being with the agency.

Blue Moon is a 15-year-old Mustang who had been working with Border Patrol for over six years.

He is roughly 15 feet tall and weighs about 1,200 pounds.

Meanwhile, Gus is 12 years old and has been with the agency for over five years.

Both Gus and Blue Moon began their retirement this week.

They will now live at a local ranch outside of the Laredo.

Border Patrol thanks the animals for their service.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.