Casa Blanca Golf Course offering discount golf games
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Golfers looking to practice their long-drive and short-game will have more opportunities to do so at discount prices.
Starting on Monday through the end of August, the Casa Blanca Golf Course will be selling tee-times at half price Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The golf course encourages athletes to call the pro shop to book a tee-time.
For more information you can call (956) 523-4420.
