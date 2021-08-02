Casa Blanca Golf Course offering discount golf games

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Golfers looking to practice their long-drive and short-game will have more opportunities to do so at discount prices.

Starting on Monday through the end of August, the Casa Blanca Golf Course will be selling tee-times at half price Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The golf course encourages athletes to call the pro shop to book a tee-time.

For more information you can call (956) 523-4420.

