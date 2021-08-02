Advertisement

City of Laredo and LPOA sign collective bargaining agreement

By KGNS Staff
Aug. 2, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A ceremonial signing happened on Friday, July 31st, as the Laredo Police Officers’ Association and city agreed to provide wage increases and additional compensations for LPOA members.

Over 80% of the members of the police association agreed on the collective bargain contract.

So for the next five years, the contract ensures all the rights and benefits of police officers.

It also includes retiree dependent health care.

Currently there are over 500 sworn-in police officers and compared to other cities, the LPOA president says the starting pay is reasonable.

“The starting salary for the city of Laredo is very fair salary compared to the size of the city of Laredo compared to some big departments also,” Ramiro Paredes Jr., LPOA President told us.

The starting salary for a Laredo police officer is over $50,000 dollars a year.

