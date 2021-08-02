Advertisement

City leaders address concerns over migrants being bussed to Laredo

File photo: Migrants arrive at Holding Institute
File photo: Migrants arrive at Holding Institute(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Sunday, Laredo received three additional busses filled with migrants.

City leaders including the mayor, the health authority and emergency management coordinator have expressed concern over the decision to bring migrants to Laredo from other parts of the Texas border due to the possibility of the busy carrying migrants who have not been tested for the coronavirus.

Dr. Victor Trevino says that the migrants who arrive in Laredo are given a COVID test at the Holding Institute and those who test positive remain at the facility; meanwhile, those who test negative are taken to the Catholic Charities shelter.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of national guardsman in Laredo under investigation
Death of National Guardsman in Laredo under investigation
DPS Trooper employs tire deflation device
DPS Trooper employs tire deflation device to stop runaway truck
TEA No Plans for Virtual
Texas Education Agency has no plans for remote learning this school year
City reports 607 active coronavirus cases
BP Sex Offender Arrest
Laredo Border Patrol arrest gang member in group of undocumented individuals

Latest News

Municipal Court to offer COVID-19 vaccines
Municipal Court offering free COVID-19 vaccines
City announces increase in active cases
City reports 607 active coronavirus cases
Man dies in 359 accident
Man dies in 359 accident
File photo: Laredo Municipal Court
Municipal Court offering free COVID-19 vaccines