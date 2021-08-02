Clear Choice and LULAC 22387 provide $8,000 in scholarships

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The 2020-2021 school will go down in history as one of the most challenging years, especially for nonprofit organizations that typically award scholarships for well-deserving students.

Webb County LULAC 22387 and Clear Choice ER are being recognized for continuing to do their part to help students despite the pandemic.

Things are financially easier to 19 well-deserving high school seniors after they picked up a $500 check on Saturday morning.

One student said he was planning on using the funds to buy a laptop, so he can use for schoolwork.

President of LULAC 22387 Raul Reyes says they are honored and privileged to have partnered with Clear Choice to recognize 19 students who will be getting their college degree.

These students will hopefully bring their degrees and new found skills back home to Laredo, a goal Clear Choice CEO Robert Castaneda Jr says will help build a strong community.

Castaneda says, “This is our way of shaping Laredo’s future, and we continue to hope to help our youth of Laredo in the future as well.”

Each scholarship is shaping Laredo’s future one dream at a time.

Castaneda says it has always been a dream to not only provide healthcare services, but all facets of care in Laredo.

Through this partnership, it proved that not even a pandemic can get in the way of making a difference.

Reyes says, “It’s because we are an organization that is rooted on service, advocacy and actions.

In total, Clear Choice contributed to $8,000 to Webb County LULAC 22387, through their own fundraising efforts, they were able to award scholarships to roughly 31 high school seniors across Laredo.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.