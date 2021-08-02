Encinal Police find undocumented immigrants hiding on train

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Encinal assisted Border Patrol agents after discovery individuals on a Union Pacific Train.

The incident happened on Sunday, shortly after midnight when agents received a tip from Encinal Police regarding suspicious activity in the area.

During the course of the investigation, agents and police officers detained several undocumented immigrants that were concealed on the train.

All of the individuals were unharmed and turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

