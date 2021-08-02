Advertisement

Encinal Police find undocumented immigrants hiding on train

Authorities foil human smuggling attempt
Authorities foil human smuggling attempt(Encinal Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Encinal assisted Border Patrol agents after discovery individuals on a Union Pacific Train.

The incident happened on Sunday, shortly after midnight when agents received a tip from Encinal Police regarding suspicious activity in the area.

During the course of the investigation, agents and police officers detained several undocumented immigrants that were concealed on the train.

All of the individuals were unharmed and turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

