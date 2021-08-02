Here comes the rain again

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you have any plans to wash your car, you might want to hold off until the weekend.

On Monday, we’ll start out warm and humid in the upper 70s and see a high of about 101 degrees by the afternoon.

Now as we head into the evening, those clouds will start to move into our area, giving us a 50 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue to linger on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect nothing but hot and humid days ahead of us.

On Tuesday, we are expecting a high of 98 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Things will remain the same on Wednesday; however, we’ll drop by a couple of degrees.

The same will go for Thursday, but our chances of rain will decrease while our temperatures will remain the same.

On Friday, we’ll see the return of the triple digit temperatures which will stick around as we head into the weekend.

Overall expect nothing but hot and humid days!

