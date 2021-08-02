Laredo City Manager presents proposed annual budget balance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is gearing up to face another unpredictable year as it prepares its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Laredo City Manager spoke about the preparation process and lessons learned after the financial challenges our city saw as a result of the pandemic.

As the 2020 2021 fiscal year wraps up, Robert Eads, the city manager for Laredo reflects on the challenges and adjustment that had to be made.

Eads says, “We had to conserve we had to be very tight on a lot of things like travel, training, personnel. We are doing more jobs with less people that’s what people are doing and that’s what businesses have to do.”

Eads presented a balanced budget proposal to Mayor Pete Saenz and members of the council for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

He presented the amount of a little over 200 million dollars ($218,869,697) as the city’s general fund budget, with an ending balance of close to 48 millions dollars ($48,346,812) representing 22.7 percent of operational expenditures.

Eads says utilities and paving are all included and with this budget, they will also be able to reduce taxes for the first time in 12 or 13 years by two cents.

Some of the proposed numbers includes:

• $8 million for district priority funding

• $3.4 million for traffic signals and upgrades

• $1 million for street improvements/turning lanes

• and $2.6 million for general government projects, including $1 million in fire department fleet

The next step is for council to make recommendations to the budget proposal.

Eads says what will have next is, Council will provide different priorities and additional priorities, some might say they believe more money should be put into parks, downtown or other areas.

He adds once, they start to unbalance the budget with something different, they have to balance it once again.

During the budget process, the council will go through three days of adding and deleting stuff.

The city says the budget proposal reflects the responses received from the citizen’s budget survey, the impact the pandemic had but also with opportunities to expand.

Eads says, “We want to go back to full services to our community and it requires people. That is what we do we are a service provider.”

Budget workshop meetings will take place from Tuesday, Aug. 3 to Thursday, Aug. 5 at City Council chambers.

