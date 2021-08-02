Advertisement

Laredo receives buses filled with migrants

By KGNS Staff
Aug. 2, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Just yesterday, Laredo received three additional buses filled with migrants.

City leaders, including the mayor, Health Authority, and Emergency Management Coordinator, have expressed concern over the decision to bring migrants to Laredo from other parts of the Texas border because the buses could be carrying migrants who have not been tested for COVID and could very well have been exposed to it or are already COVID positive.

We’re told by Dr. Trevino, that as the migrants arrive in Laredo, they’re given a COVID test at Holding Institute.

Those who test positive remain at Holding, while those who test negative are taken to the Catholic Charities Shelter.

