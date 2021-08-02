Man dies in accident on Highway 359 over the weekend

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident on a busy Laredo street claims the life of a middle aged man over the weekend.

The accident happened on Friday at the 5200 block of Highway 359 right in front of the Student Activity Complex.

When crews arrived, they found a man in his 50s who was showing no signs of life.

No other details have been provided at this time.

