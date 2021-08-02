Advertisement

Municipal Court offering free COVID-19 vaccines

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the city is increasing vaccination efforts by adding a clinic at a local court.

Starting on Monday, the Municipal Court will be having COVID-19 vaccine availability on site on Mondays and Tuesdays until August 31st.

Residents can stop by from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The city says the community is experiencing an increasing amount of COVID-19 cases among those who are not vaccinated.

Officials are asking residents to prevent the spread of the virus by taking advantage of the vaccination clinic.

