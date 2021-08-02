NBA Coach Kaleb Canales returns to Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After two straight summers with no camps in Laredo, the Gateway City’s direct link to the NBA returned on Friday for the first of back-to-back days with the youngsters of his hometown.

Two years ago, scheduling conflicts kept Kaleb Canales from holding his annual camp and then 2020 saw COVID shut things down, but the NBA coach wasn’t going to let three years go by without meeting with the kids of the Gateway City.

”It’s a special time always to come back home and give back to the kids with our Assist 13 foundation. I’m just grateful to the parents and kids that make it special every summer,” he told us.

Friday marked the first of back-to-back days with camps in the morning and afternoon with the kids getting a chance to show their skills with shooting and dribbling drills while also trying to prove who is the quickest on the court.

”We work on skill development and their confidence and basketball skills, but more importantly, to dream and to dream big.”

While it might look like it’s all hoops at the camp, it’s that last idea that Canales and his Assist 13 group try to get across.

”One of the things we try to instill in the kids, especially of that age, is to have confidence in whatever they are doing. Not only on the basketball court, but in the classroom and to dream. To dream big is one of the biggest messages of camp.”

As for his future in the NBA, Kaleb’s not with a team at the moment but told us his agent has some things in the works, and he’ll hopefully be back on a bench when the next season rolls around again.

