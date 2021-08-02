Advertisement

Police searching for two men accused of theft

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of individuals believed to be tied to a theft.

Laredo Police released two pictures of the men believed to be involved in the case.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of either individuals, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify.

