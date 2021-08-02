Advertisement

Rep. Cuellar shares post of detained migrants: “Something has to change!”

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar shared several images over social media this weekend.

In a Facebook post, Cuellar says that agents serving the Department of Homeland Security and border communities are overwhelmed.

The congressman shared that DHS will come across 180,000 immigrants in July --- that’s in addition to the one million that had arrived in the southern border during the 2021 fiscal year.

He ends the post by saying something needs to change.

