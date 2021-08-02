School schedules available for LISD students this week

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s time to get ready to head back to the classrooms!

A local school district is advising parents and students that this week is the time to pick up school schedules.

Starting on Monday, LISD high school seniors can pick up their school schedules at their respective campus from 9 a.m. to 12 and then again from 1 to 5 p.m.

Tomorrow, Juniors and eighth graders can pick up their schedule.

Then on Wednesday it will be the sophomores and seventh graders.

Lastly freshman and sixth graders can pick theirs up on Thursday and any new students can pick them up on Friday Aug. 6.

The first day of school for LISD is Aug. 16.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.