Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rep. Henry Cuellar agree on border czar

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two leaders from two different parties are coming together —all in the hopes of finding a solution to the ongoing border issue and the surge of migrants.

U.S Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and U.S. Democrat Representative Henry Cuellar both agree that a change must and needs to happen along our borders.

They both agree one person could be right for the job.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard the name Jeh Johnson, but these two representatives think he can help with the surging migrant numbers.

“So bottom line for me is that we’re urging for President Biden to create a special position to bring order to chaos. Put somebody in charge whos focus is just on the border and that’s Jeh Johnson. I can promise you that most Republicans respect Jeh Johnson,” Senator Lindsey Graham said.

Between 2013 to 2017, Johnson was United States Secretary of Homeland Security.

Cuellar and Graham urge President Biden to take action as they believe the health, economy, and safety of border communities continues being at risk.

“Give the people of Laredo and surrounding areas some relief,” the South Carolina senator said.

Both say they want to bring relief to border communities like Hidalgo, Starr, and us here in Webb County.

“Hospitals are overloaded Mayor Saenz says. Sometimes you have to put an undocumented person with someone who lives in Laredo. There’s limited spaces. And what do you do? It’s not fair to put undocumented over citizens,” Congressman Cuellar said.

Cuellar believes the wave of illegal immigrants has led to a health issue, one that leaves residents under his district very concerned.

“People cross and they’re walking through the streets and neighborhood and they say, ‘hey, there’s people just coming through’. There’s been lockdowns at schools and people are worried about their kids.”

They wrote a letter to the president asking him to take action.

Senator Lindsey sent another letter to Dr. Fauci asking him to evaluate the border situation and a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asking if people crossing the border are being tested for the virus and what procedures are in place for those positive cases.

According to several news sources, Johnson declined to comment on Cuellar and Graham’s endorsement in calling on the president to appoint him to handle the border situation.

