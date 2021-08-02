Springfield Avenue improvement project finished over the weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Public Works Department worked on Springfield Avenue throughout the weekend.

It may have caused frustrations for some drivers, but for others, it was an opportunity to make improvements.

For drivers in the area, major construction and activity was prominent along Springfield Avenue starting on Friday.

“This is actually construction we’re doing so, when it does rain, it can flow better through Springfield. We do know when it does, rain in that area does accumulate. So, we’re trying to reduce that. What we’re doing is that, weather permitting, are going to be doing construction and hopefully, weather permitting, we should be done by tomorrow. So, it should take us only 24 hours,” Noraida Negron with City of Laredo Communications said.

The project was originally expected to last until August 5th.

The JSJ community were some of the few vehicles allowed to travel, but daily motorists were still faced with barricades and obstacles surrounding the area.

Roads closed extend between Calle del Norte to Mann Road, but not everyone is upset by the conditions.

In fact, some were looking ahead.

The city is constructing a concrete valley gutter on the south side of Calle del Norte and Springfield and are confident with the outcome.

“We do need to do this in one phase. We can not do it in two phases because of the concrete we’re using. It has to be done all at once, it cannot be done in two different sections or it will collapse and then we go to the same situation we’re in.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.