U.S. government given more time to respond to city’s lawsuit

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. government will have more time to respond to a lawsuit filed by the City of Laredo to keep immigrants from being bussed into the area.

On Thursday, District Judge Diana Saldana granted a motion to extend the deadline.

It all began on July 16th when the city filed a temporary restraining order asking to keep migrants from being brought to shelters in Laredo.

Judge Saldana has given the government now until August 12th to file their response to the city’s demand.

The city will then have until August 19th to respond to that.

This action is necessary before the judge can make a final decision.

The basis of the lawsuit is that the city did not have the resources to keep up with the numbers and a growing strain on the health system.

