Advertisement

7 Day Forecast

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An upper level wind shift boundary, and surface front are moving slowly into south Texas. Showers and thundershowers will become more common overnight. With a deepening layer of moisture in the atmosphere, some of the showers may produce heavy rain. The frontal system will stall out over our area during Tuesday with more showers and thundershowers dotting the area. By Wednesday, the front will begin to weaken and retreat to the northwest. Scattered showers are still possible during Wednesday, but the trend will be for the showers to move away to our west and northwest after Wednesday.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy with showers and thundershowers overnight into Tuesday morning, low in the mid 70′s. Some of the rain may be heavy. Mostly cloudy with some showers and thundershowers Tuesday, high around 90. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers, high in the mid 90′s. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the high 90′s. Partly to mostly sunny Friday through Monday, high around or a little above 100.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man dies in accident on Highway 359 over the weekend
Source: AP Newsroom
Woman reported dead after fatal car accident
Source: AP Newsroom
AEP reports over 2,000 power outages
City reports 607 active coronavirus cases
File photo: LISD students
School schedules available for LISD students this week

Latest News

Hot and humid days ahead
Here comes the rain again
Walking on the sun
Walking on the sun
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Summer heat returns
180 by summer