7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An upper level wind shift boundary, and surface front are moving slowly into south Texas. Showers and thundershowers will become more common overnight. With a deepening layer of moisture in the atmosphere, some of the showers may produce heavy rain. The frontal system will stall out over our area during Tuesday with more showers and thundershowers dotting the area. By Wednesday, the front will begin to weaken and retreat to the northwest. Scattered showers are still possible during Wednesday, but the trend will be for the showers to move away to our west and northwest after Wednesday.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy with showers and thundershowers overnight into Tuesday morning, low in the mid 70′s. Some of the rain may be heavy. Mostly cloudy with some showers and thundershowers Tuesday, high around 90. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers, high in the mid 90′s. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the high 90′s. Partly to mostly sunny Friday through Monday, high around or a little above 100.

