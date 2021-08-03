Agents apprehend nearly 100 undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents shut down several stash houses which resulted in the arrests of nearly 100 undocumented immigrants.

The investigation was conducted by Border Patrol, DPS, and the Laredo Police Department.

According to Border Patrol, stash houses continue to pose a threat to our national security and the citizens of our nation.

Since October of last year, Border Patrol has arrested over 5,000 individuals and discovered over 200 stash houses in Laredo.

