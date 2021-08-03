Advertisement

Agents apprehend nearly 100 undocumented immigrants

Agents apprehend nearly 100 undocumented immigrants
Agents apprehend nearly 100 undocumented immigrants(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents shut down several stash houses which resulted in the arrests of nearly 100 undocumented immigrants.

The investigation was conducted by Border Patrol, DPS, and the Laredo Police Department.

According to Border Patrol, stash houses continue to pose a threat to our national security and the citizens of our nation.

Since October of last year, Border Patrol has arrested over 5,000 individuals and discovered over 200 stash houses in Laredo.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man dies in accident on Highway 359 over the weekend
Source: AP Newsroom
AEP reports over 2,000 power outages
City reports 607 active coronavirus cases
(Source: Raycom Media)
Woman in serious condition after accident on Springfield

Latest News

Multiple people arrested for conspiracy to contribute marijuana
Road Rage Suspect Surrenders
TX road rage suspect surrenders to police
Road Rage Suspect Surrenders
TX Road Rage Suspect Surrenders
Big Mouth
Woman’s big mouth leads to fame and records