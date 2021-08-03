Agents render aid to men bleeding from their heads

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rendered aid after they found two people bleeding from their heads in east Laredo.

Agents attempted to ask the men why they were bleeding, but they appeared to be heavily intoxicated and not in the right state of mind.

Border Patrol’s EMT response team treated and stabilized both men until fire crews arrived.

They were both transported to the hospital for further medical attention.

