Bacon vanishing in California

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A law taking effect January 1st could make pork harder to find and more expensive in California.

The animal welfare proposition approved overwhelmingly by voters there in 2018 requires more space for breeding pigs.

Currently, only four percent of hog operations across the country comply with the new rules.

Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows the sale of non-compliant meat, California could lose almost all of its pork supply.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.