Advertisement

Bacon vanishing in California

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A law taking effect January 1st could make pork harder to find and more expensive in California.

The animal welfare proposition approved overwhelmingly by voters there in 2018 requires more space for breeding pigs.

Currently, only four percent of hog operations across the country comply with the new rules.

Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows the sale of non-compliant meat, California could lose almost all of its pork supply.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Loop 20
Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man dies in accident on Highway 359 over the weekend
Source: AP Newsroom
AEP reports over 2,000 power outages
City reports 607 active coronavirus cases
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man in serious condition after accident on Springfield

Latest News

FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
DeSantis doubles down as Florida again breaks COVID record
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
Big Mouth
Woman’s big mouth leads to fame and records
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon transit stop
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms