Border Patrol agent involved in accidental weapon discharge

A shooting was reported on 57th Avenue in Gulfport on Wednesday afternoon.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accidental discharge is reported at a Laredo firing range.

According to a KGNS source, it involved a Border Patrol agent; however, there is no word at this time if he or she was on duty or off duty during the time of the incident.

Laredo Police say they were not called out and did not have information on the matter.

KGNS reached out to a representative for Border Patrol who said they were working on information to release.

