Business travel not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Business travel likely won’t return to pre-pandemic levels before the end of 2022.

A new report from Deloitte finds just over half (54%) of respondents think it won’t be until the fourth quarter of 2022 before business travel gets back to where it was before covid-19.

That indicates a continued hesitancy for corporate bookings.

Cost and corporate commitments to reduce carbon emissions will likely impact the volume of business travel in the future.

