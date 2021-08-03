City Council appoints interim city attorney

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An interim city attorney is appointed by the city manager during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Robert Eads made the recommendation for assistant city attorney, Alyssa Castillon, to temporarily fill the seat.

“She is an excellent, excellent attorney” Eads said.

Castillon will temporarily fill the seat until a permanent replacement is found.

In early July, Rene Benavides submitted his letter of resignation saying he would step down from that position.

In September 2020, Benavides was selected by city council.

