Advertisement

City Council appoints interim city attorney

Alyssa Castillon and Robert Eads
Alyssa Castillon and Robert Eads(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An interim city attorney is appointed by the city manager during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Robert Eads made the recommendation for assistant city attorney, Alyssa Castillon, to temporarily fill the seat.

“She is an excellent, excellent attorney” Eads said.

Castillon will temporarily fill the seat until a permanent replacement is found.

In early July, Rene Benavides submitted his letter of resignation saying he would step down from that position.

In September 2020, Benavides was selected by city council.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Loop 20
Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man dies in accident on Highway 359 over the weekend
Source: AP Newsroom
AEP reports over 2,000 power outages
City reports 607 active coronavirus cases
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man in serious condition after accident on Springfield

Latest News

Ibarra Webb County Clerk
Ibarra Webb County Clerk
Margie Ramirez Ibarra
Webb County Clerk seeks re-election
A crash was reported.
Accident causes closures on Clark Boulevard
LC Covid Financial Program
LC Covid Financial Program
City of Laredo Budget Workshops
City of Laredo Budget Workshops