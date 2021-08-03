City Council honors Laredo achievers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members recognized several young athletes and organizations for making our city proud.

One of which was the Pony 2021 Laredo 8U- All Stars for representing Laredo during the South Zone 8U Pony World series in Youngsville, Louisiana and becoming the Pinto World Series Champs.

The city also recognized the Pony 2021 Laredo 9U All Stars for representing the city during the 9U world series in Walnut California and becoming the Mustang 9 Zone tournament champions.

The City of Laredo also recognized Ms. Victoria Ariel Rendon for being selected into the International Space University in lllkirch , France.

And lastly the city is recognizing the participants of the first Climate Camp that took place at the Laredo Water Museum a couple of weeks ago where 40 students took part and committed two full days to learn about the environment.

