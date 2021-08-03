City to discuss fiscal budget for the year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council is meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to go over the fiscal year annual budget.

During the workshop, the budgets of each of the city departments are being discussed.

The number of employees in each department will be under review, as well as their classifications, positions, salaries and benefits of employment such as health, life insurance, and retirement benefits.

They will also discuss the matter of supplies and materials, land acquisitions, contracted services, equipment as well as other charges and matters necessary for each department to function.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.