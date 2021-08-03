Advertisement

City to discuss fiscal budget for the year

File photo: City Hall
File photo: City Hall(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council is meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to go over the fiscal year annual budget.

During the workshop, the budgets of each of the city departments are being discussed.

The number of employees in each department will be under review, as well as their classifications, positions, salaries and benefits of employment such as health, life insurance, and retirement benefits.

They will also discuss the matter of supplies and materials, land acquisitions, contracted services, equipment as well as other charges and matters necessary for each department to function.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man dies in accident on Highway 359 over the weekend
Source: AP Newsroom
AEP reports over 2,000 power outages
City reports 607 active coronavirus cases
(Source: Raycom Media)
Woman in serious condition after accident on Springfield

Latest News

File photo: Laredo College
Laredo College announces initiatives to assist students financially
Laredo College COVID help
Agents apprehend nearly 100 undocumented immigrants
Agents apprehend nearly 100 undocumented immigrants
Multiple people arrested for conspiracy to contribute marijuana