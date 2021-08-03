Advertisement

City to take part in budget workshop

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council will meet on Tuesday to go over the fiscal year annual budget.

During the workshop, the budgets of each of the departments of the city will be discussed; however, there may be an occasion where the order of discussion may be changed by the council.

The number of employees in each department will be under review, as well as their classifications, positions, salaries, and benefits of employment such as health, life insurance and retirement benefits.

They will also discuss the matter of supplies and materials, land acquisitions, contracted services, equipment as well as other charges and matters necessary for each department to function.

The workshop will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

