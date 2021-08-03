Advertisement

Grab some nuts today!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are about to get pretty nutty!

Celebrate all the nuttiness on August third because it’s “National Grab Some Nuts Day!”

Almonds, pistachios, pecans, and many others are a large part of many diets, sometimes used as a topping or as a stand-alone snack.

Some nuts can provide necessary good fats, and some are filled with minerals and nutrients.

Nuts also have a long shelf life and are easy to take along when you’re on the go.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: AP Newsroom
Woman reported dead after fatal car accident
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man dies in accident on Highway 359 over the weekend
Source: AP Newsroom
AEP reports over 2,000 power outages
City reports 607 active coronavirus cases
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man in serious condition after accident on Springfield

Latest News

National Grab some nuts day
National Grab some nuts day
Agents render aid to injured men
Agents render aid to men bleeding from their heads
Agents seize vehicle after splash down
Human smuggling attempt results in splash down near river
Mobile home catches fire in south Laredo