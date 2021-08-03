Grab some nuts today!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are about to get pretty nutty!
Celebrate all the nuttiness on August third because it’s “National Grab Some Nuts Day!”
Almonds, pistachios, pecans, and many others are a large part of many diets, sometimes used as a topping or as a stand-alone snack.
Some nuts can provide necessary good fats, and some are filled with minerals and nutrients.
Nuts also have a long shelf life and are easy to take along when you’re on the go.
