Advertisement

Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter stores without one.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Loop 20
Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man dies in accident on Highway 359 over the weekend
Source: AP Newsroom
AEP reports over 2,000 power outages
City reports 607 active coronavirus cases
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man in serious condition after accident on Springfield

Latest News

An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station
Ibarra Webb County Clerk
Ibarra Webb County Clerk
Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to...
Hit with #MeToo revolt, Activision’s Blizzard Entertainment chief is out
Margie Ramirez Ibarra
Webb County Clerk seeks re-election