Human smuggling attempt results in splash down near river

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A human smuggling attempt results in a splash down in south Laredo and the seizure of a vehicle.

The incident happened last week on July 28 when Border Patrol agents received a tip from Laredo Police saying that a black Tahoe had picked up multiple people near the Santa Rita area.

Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which point the driver sped off and drove down into the river.

Agents responded to the splash down where 14 people who were believed to be undocumented got out of the car and swam to Mexico.

The empty Tahoe was seized by Laredo Police.

