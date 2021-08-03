Advertisement

Human smuggling attempt results in splash down near river

Agents seize vehicle after splash down
Agents seize vehicle after splash down(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A human smuggling attempt results in a splash down in south Laredo and the seizure of a vehicle.

The incident happened last week on July 28 when Border Patrol agents received a tip from Laredo Police saying that a black Tahoe had picked up multiple people near the Santa Rita area.

Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which point the driver sped off and drove down into the river.

Agents responded to the splash down where 14 people who were believed to be undocumented got out of the car and swam to Mexico.

The empty Tahoe was seized by Laredo Police.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: AP Newsroom
Woman reported dead after fatal car accident
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man dies in accident on Highway 359 over the weekend
Source: AP Newsroom
AEP reports over 2,000 power outages
City reports 607 active coronavirus cases
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man in serious condition after accident on Springfield

Latest News

National Grab some nuts day
National Grab some nuts day
Grab some nuts day
Grab some nuts today!
Agents render aid to injured men
Agents render aid to men bleeding from their heads
Mobile home catches fire in south Laredo