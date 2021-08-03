Laredo College announces initiatives to assist students financially

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local college is announcing a couple of programs that will help those who are struggling financially.

For students who may have put their education on pause due to any balances that they owed to Laredo College since the start of the pandemic, they now have the opportunity to start fresh with their balance being eliminated.

For all students registering for the upcoming semester, they can expect free tuition.

Laredo College says due to COVID-19, registration numbers have dropped.

In an effort to bring students back, they are introducing two new incentives.

The Debt Relief Fund is for students who have had a balance pending anytime from March 2020 until now.

With eliminating the balances, Laredo College says this will impact nearly 800 students.

“Our current estimates are about $300,000 that are liquidated and will be written off,” said Doctor Federico Solis.

The second incentive is the tuition discount that will apply to any student enrolling for the fall semester.

This includes face to face, online, and hybrid classes along with any long term courses that are 16 weeks long or short term courses that are 6 weeks long.

However, students will still be charged for other fees.

“There’s other general fees that are applicable, there’s a general use fee for building uses, parking fees, those are all identified in the registration fees.”

Laredo College says the discount will automatically be applied after students register for their classes.

They say these incentives apply to all students, regardless of financial status.

These incentives apply to face to face, hybrid, and online classes.

Students have until August 20th to register for the fall semester.

