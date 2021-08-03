Advertisement

LC announces financial assistance programs for students

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As students get ready to hit the books, our local college is announcing a couple of programs that will help those who are struggling financial.

On Tuesday morning Laredo College will announce two initiatives to help students who have experienced financial woes due to the ongoing pandemic.

The LC board approved new programs such as Debt Forgiveness and Tuition on Us.

One will help eliminate student balances to help alleviate debt caused by the coronavirus and the second program will help students who incur a tuition charge with an automatic tuition discount.

The Board president and interim president will announce all the details at 10 a.m. at the Samuel Meyer Board Room.

