Malls bouncing back with strong sales

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Simon Property Group says sales at its malls and outlet centers bounced back to pre-pandemic levels in June, and are up 80% from a year ago.

The nation’s largest mall owner hopes the improving trends will encourage tenants to sign new leases.

Simon has been looking to fill spaces vacated by brands that either went bankrupt or had to close stores during the pandemic.

