Advertisement

Man accused of running over woman with vehicle

26-year-old Jesus Andres Chapa
26-year-old Jesus Andres Chapa(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly ran someone over with his car.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Jesus Andres Chapa in the case.

The incident happened on Friday, July 30, when officers were called out to the 4400 block of Springfield for an auto pedestrian accident.

While on their way to the scene, police received word that the driver fled the scene.

Officers made contact with the female victim who had sustained multiple injuries to her body and had tire marks on the side of her.

According to a witness, the victim and Chapa had gotten into a heated discussion in a parking lot which escalated when Chapa drove off and allegedly ran over the woman in the process.

After a thorough investigation, officers were able to arrest Chapa in the case.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Loop 20
Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man dies in accident on Highway 359 over the weekend
Source: AP Newsroom
AEP reports over 2,000 power outages
City reports 607 active coronavirus cases
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man in serious condition after accident on Springfield

Latest News

Big Mouth
Woman’s big mouth leads to fame and records
Big Mouth
What that mouth do
Malls see growth in sales
Malls bouncing back with strong sales
A shooting was reported on 57th Avenue in Gulfport on Wednesday afternoon.
Border Patrol agent involved in accidental weapon discharge
Malls see growth in sales
Malls Bounce Back