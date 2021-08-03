Man accused of running over woman with vehicle

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly ran someone over with his car.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Jesus Andres Chapa in the case.

The incident happened on Friday, July 30, when officers were called out to the 4400 block of Springfield for an auto pedestrian accident.

While on their way to the scene, police received word that the driver fled the scene.

Officers made contact with the female victim who had sustained multiple injuries to her body and had tire marks on the side of her.

According to a witness, the victim and Chapa had gotten into a heated discussion in a parking lot which escalated when Chapa drove off and allegedly ran over the woman in the process.

After a thorough investigation, officers were able to arrest Chapa in the case.

