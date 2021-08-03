Mobile home catches fire in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A mobile home in south Laredo goes up in flames overnight.

The incident happened on Monday night at around 8:30 p.m. when fire officials were called out to the 5100 block of Santa Rosa for a structure fire.

The fire department arrived and found heavy smoke coming from a trailer home.

Firefighters had to remove the ceiling insulation which was smoldering due to an electrical short coming from the water heater and dryer area.

Fire crews managed to put the fires out without any injuries.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.