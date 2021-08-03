Advertisement

Multiple people arrested for conspiracy to contribute marijuana

(WCTV)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation by the largest anti-crime task force in the country leads to 16 arrests.

The U.S Southern District of Texas announced on Monday that the individuals were wanted for conspiracy to distribute over 4,000 pounds of marijuana in separate incidents.

All the individuals were men and could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

The investigation was part of the blue indigo task force- and brought as part of the organized crime drug enforcement task force.

Their mission is to disrupt and dismantle the most significant drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations in the country.

