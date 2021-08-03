Advertisement

Rain, rain go away!

Rain on me
Rain on me(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a surprise thunderstorm that left many in the dark, we are going to continue to see these chances of rain!

On Tuesday, we’ll start out rather muggy and hazy and see temperatures in the upper 70s.

Throughout the day we’ll see a 60 percent chance of rain throughout the day with a high of 93 degrees.

Expect the possibility of thunderstorms as we head into Wednesday.

We’ll see a high of 95 degrees and lows in the upper 70s along with a 50 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue into Thursday but our temperatures will remain about the same.

The sun will come out on Friday, and it will be back with a vengeance!

Expect highs in the 100s for Friday as well as the remainder of the weekend.

Looks like the teachers will start their first day of school in the hundreds.

