TX road rage suspect surrenders to police

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man suspected of a fatal road rage incident that took the life of a Houston teen after an Astros game turned himself in Monday.

Gerald Wayne Williams, escorted by activist Quanell X, walked up to the Houston Police Department headquarters this morning to surrender to police.

Williams was handcuffed and taken inside.

He has been charged with murder after seventeen-year-old David Castro was fatally shot in the head back on July sixth.

Castro and his family were leaving an Astros game when they became involved in the deadly road rage incident.

Castro’s father spoke Monday at a press conference held by Chief Troy Skinner.

Paul Castrol, the victim’s father, said at a press conference, “I’d like to thank the city of Houston. Our family has been inundated with love and prayer and support. And I understand that there were a great number of tips that came in because y’all were touched by this story and you could see your own children in my son.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement, saying in part that the shooting was “senseless and indefensible, and we must work together to ensure that an incident like this never happens again in our city.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.