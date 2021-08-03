UISD welcomes new educators to the district

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is welcoming dozens of new educators to its team.

The United Independent School District hired roughly 100 new teachers.

UISD recently kicked off its three-day new teacher orientation at the Alexander High School’s nineth grade campus.

Throughout the school year, the district will continue to host workshops to help new teachers meet their professional goals in providing students with proper classroom instruction and assistance.

UISD says they’re proud of recruiting many teachers for the upcoming school year.

